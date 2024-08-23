Juventus is not in a strong position to demand too much from Barcelona for the sale of Federico Chiesa, and the Bianconeri are aware of this.

Juve is eager to facilitate his departure quickly, with Barcelona being the only club currently offering him an exit route.

The Bianconeri are doing everything possible to ensure the deal goes through and have set an asking price of 15 million euros.

Given how much they originally spent to sign him, this figure represents a significant financial loss to make the transfer happen.

Chiesa is also keen on a move to Barcelona, as they are the most prominent club showing interest in him recently.

According to a report on TuttoJuve, Barcelona is preparing a proposal that falls short of Juve’s valuation.

The report claims the Catalan side will offer around 9 million euros, plus an additional 4 million euros in potential add-ons, totalling 13 million euros.

Given their weakened bargaining position, the report suggests that Juventus is likely to accept the offer.

Juve FC Says

Barca will act like they are doing us a favour concerning Chiesa, and they probably are because if he misses out on this move, we might be stuck with him until his contract expires.