Barcelona is reportedly exploring a January move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot following the long-term injury setback to Gavi. The young Spaniard sustained an injury during the international break, ruling him out of action for nearly a year, and Barcelona is now in need of a replacement.

With the January transfer window providing an opportunity to address their squad needs, Barcelona is said to be considering various targets. According to a report on Tuttojuve, one of the players on their radar is Adrien Rabiot. The French midfielder is viewed as a player with significant potential, and Barcelona is actively working to secure his addition to their squad.

The report suggests that Barcelona may approach Juventus about Rabiot’s availability as early as January, as Rabiot is taking his time before committing to a new deal. This indicates that Barcelona sees Rabiot as a viable option to fill the void left by Gavi’s injury.

Juve FC Says

This news should worry us more because Rabiot will be out of contract in the summer.

The Frenchman might want a change of scenery and accept a move to Camp Nou.

But we must be prepared to lose him in the summer rather than allow him to leave the club in January.

As we chase the league title, we have to keep our best players to give ourselves a good chance of winning.