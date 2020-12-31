Barcelona tipped to lose out to Juventus for strike-target

Juventus are believed to have moved ahead of Barcelona in the chase to sign Memphis Depay.

The Lyon forward was linked with a switch to the Nou Camp in the summer, only for the Spanish giants to fail to offload any of their current crop, and he ended up staying put.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season however, his club are now keen to retrieve a minimal fee for his signature as opposed to losing him for free.

Barcelona were believed to be heading the queue for him once again, but SportsMole reports claim that Martin Braithwaite has impressed manager Ronald Koeman, and the club are now prioritising the arrival of a new centre-back.

This could well open the door for Juve to land the forward, with the two clubs having a positive working relationship.

La Stampa (via TMW) claims that the Old Lady are considering using Bernadeschi as a makeweight in the deal, although I struggle to believe that Juve would struggle to raise the lowly 5 million euro fee being mooted.

Depay could be a great addition to our options however we move to acquire him, and he could operate in various positions in attack.

Would Depay improve our starting line-up or would he just be a great squad option?

Patrick