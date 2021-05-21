Barcelona to beat Juventus to Premier League goal machine

Barcelona is set to beat Juventus to the signature of Sergio Aguero as the Argentinean nears the end of his time with Manchester City.

Aguero is one of the world’s best strikers and has scored goals for fun at City, but the time has come for him to leave.

The attacker and the English side have agreed to end their relationship and he would now look for a new challenge.

Any club in the world would want to have Aguero and Juventus have been keen to add him to their squad.

The likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with a move for him.

Juventus have been looking to add a new striker to their squad for much of this season.

They will hardly find a better one than Aguero, but they seem to have lost the race for his signature to Barcelona.

Calciomercato says Barca has pulled ahead of other teams in the race to sign him with the Catalans set to announce his arrival soon.

A reunion with Lionel Messi seems to have been more than enough to convince him to choose the Catalans.

The report says talks are in the last stages with Barcelona now and the Catalans will pay him 5m euros per season for two years.