Barcelona trying to sabotage Juve’s plans for free agent defender

With his contract set to expire by the end of the campaign, Antonio Rudiger will certainly become one of the hottest names on the free agents market.

The center back has been plying his trade at Chelsea since making the move from Roma back in 2017. However, his time in West London is apparently reaching its end.

But while many believe that the German is destined to make a return to Italy throughout Juve’s gates, another top European club is reportedly attempting to lure him to Spain.

According to Sky Sport DE via ilBianconero, Barcelona directors Jordy Cruyff and Mateu Alemany held a meeting with Rudiger’s agent on Wednesday night.

The source explains how the assembly was supposed to remain a secret, but has now been revealed to the public.

Juve FC say

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci struggling to remain fit, Juventus are in dire need of some defensive reinforcement.

Therefore, Rudiger would be the perfect profile to bolster Max Allegri’s backline. The Germany international is solid, reliable and at the peak of his powers.

But that is exactly why the Bianconeri should expect some stern competition for his signature, especially from the likes of Barcelona, who in turn need more depth at the back.

In short, this won’t be an easy task for the Old Lady, but let’s just hope that Federico Cherubini can reach the finish line first.