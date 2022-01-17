Barcelona turns their attention from Morata to a Premier League striker

Alvaro Morata is rumoured to be the subject of interest from Barcelona, with Juventus possibly not bringing him back to the club after this season.

He is currently on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico Madrid. His poor form means Juve might decide to sign someone else at the end of the campaign, and Barca thought they could take him back to La Liga this month.

However, it seems they are tired of waiting for him and have turned their attention to other players now.

El Nacional via Tuttomercatoweb says the Catalans have become interested in moving for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

The report claims they believe it would be less complicated to add the Brazilian to their squad now or in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Morata is not the best player in Serie A and he can do a lot more for us than he is doing at the moment.

However, the Spaniard remains a key part of our squad, and it makes little sense to lose him midway through an important campaign.

While we plot for a summer move for a top striker like Dusan Vlahovic, we have to keep the former Chelsea man.

Especially because we can hardly rely on the fitness level of Paulo Dybala, who is the other top attacker in the team.