Barcelona upping the ante in fear of missing out on Juventus target

Barcelona have moved to increase their offer to Memphis Depay in order to get the deal over the line, with Juventus said to be considering making their own offer.

The Catalan club were believed to be closing in on the signing of Gini Wijnaldum’s in recent weeks, only to be gazumped by French giants Paris Saint-Germain at the last-minute, and they are now said to be worried about the same happening again.

Memphis Depay is also high on their wishlist, but despite ongoing negotiations, they are yet to seal a deal with the Netherlands forward.

With the European Championships set to kick off this weekend, it would make sense for Barca to want their target’s deal wrapped up regardless, and Romano insists that they have now made an increased offer in hope of not only securing his services, but getting the deal over the line quickly.

Barcelona are now offering Memphis Depay a contract until June 2024. Three years improved agreement on the table in order to complete the deal ‘as soon as possible’, to avoid another turnaround after Gini Wijnaldum changed his mind to join PSG. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

Juve were recently claimed by SportsMole to be considering launching our own offer for his signature, with the likelihood of us adding to our front line this summer.

We currently have just Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the coming campaign, while Alvaro Morata could return after his successful loan spell, although the initial pair have been linked with potential exits also, and you would imagine that we will be planning to have at least three senior options in the squad ahead of the new campaign.

