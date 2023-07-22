In a disappointing twist for those who were anticipating the fixture, the friendly match between Barcelona and Juventus has been called off.

Earlier this week, the Bianconeri took the flight to the United States for a summer tour. The club will embark on several activities off the pitch but was also supposed to take part in three prestigious friendlies (against Barcelona, Milan and Real Madrid).

Sadly, the first of the three encounters has been canceled. The Italian giants were expected to meet their Catalan counterparts later on Saturday at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California,

But according to the official Juventus website, the match has been called off due to a viral gastroenteritis affecting the Barcelona squad.

The Bianconeri also had some trouble in their travel, with their flight being delayed. Nonetheless, the squad eventually landed in the USA and the players were ready for some action on the pitch.

Unfortunately, some players in the Blaugrana squad fell ill which sabotaged the planned encounter.

Therefore, Juventus will run a training session on Saturday at the Levi Stadium as an alternative option. This will be a private session held behind closed doors.

Afterwards, the Bianconeri will travel to Los Angeles as previously planned.