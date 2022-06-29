Barcelona remains interested in offloading Memphis Depay for the right price in this transfer window.

The attacker has been on the Bianconeri radar since he was at Lyon and he moved to Barca at the start of last season.

The Catalans have been offloading some of their players to make money available for new signings.

Juve’s interest in Depay has been reignited as they look to add a new forward to their squad to support Dusan Vlahovic.

The Dutchman’s deal in Spain expires at the end of next season and his present employers are now looking to sell him.

Tuttojuve reports that they want 20m euros to get rid of the former Manchester United flop.

This information gives Juve an idea of what it would require for them to add Depay to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Depay has been one of Juve’s top targets and he has been a good attacker at Lyon and PSV.

But he flopped at United, and Barca is not so happy to have him on their team.

The attacker would be a gamble for Juve because he has not exactly done so well at a top club so far, and there is no guarantee that he will do better when he moves to Turin.