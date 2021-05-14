Barcelona wants Juventus man and they could offer Puig in exchange

Barcelona wants to sign Rodrigo Bentancur in the summer becoming the second Spanish team to show interest in the Uruguayan.

The Catalans struggled at the start of this season and have been faltering in their bid to win the Spanish league.

They expect to bolster their team when the transfer window reopens and want to add Bentancur.

If he moves, he would be the second midfielder to join them from Turin in two seasons.

Both teams exchanged Arthur for Miralem Pjanic in the last summer transfer window.

Pjanic hasn’t been delivering the fine performances expected of him, but Barca still wants another Juve player.

Todofichajes says they are battling Atletico Madrid for Bentancur’s signature as their counterpart has shown interest in his signature before now.

Bentancur is a part of the poor Juve midfield of this campaign and he might be dispensable to Andrea Pirlo’s side.

The report says Juve wants 40m euros for his signature and Barcelona might struggle to pay that fee.

They have now devised methods to lower the fee to a payable amount and would add players to the deal.

The report says the Catalans have agreed to add a player to their bid, including Riqui Puig or Ousmane Dembélé.