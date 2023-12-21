Adrien Rabiot remains on Barcelona’s radar as they seek to fill the void left by the long-term injury to Gavi. Barcelona is in the process of identifying a replacement for the influential midfielder and has been scouting several players for the role.

According to Football Italia, Barcelona has narrowed down its options to two former PSG players, with Adrien Rabiot being one of them. The other player on their shortlist is Marco Verratti. While both players have a PSG connection, it is suggested that signing Verratti might be a more achievable goal for Barcelona.

Rabiot, despite having just a one-year deal with Juventus and set to be out of contract in the summer, is reportedly not on the market in January. Juventus has no intention of parting ways with him unless the player expresses a strong desire to move to Barcelona. The report indicates that Barcelona will approach Juventus, but Rabiot’s transfer in January is contingent on the player actively seeking the move.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in terrific form in the last two seasons and it is almost certain that we could lose him as a free agent in the summer.

However, despite that prospect, we have to keep him at the Allianz Stadium until the end of the season if we want to finish the campaign inside the top four.

Losing such an important player will affect our performance and our chances of winning matches.