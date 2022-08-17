Juventus is closing in on adding Memphis Depay to their squad in this transfer window, but the attacker is struggling to free himself from his contract at Barcelona.

He has one more season left, but the Blaugrana is struggling financially and needs to offload some players to register their new signings.

Depay has seen competition for a place on the team increase because of the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, and he wants out.

Juve has been his long-term admirer. They even wanted to sign him in the last summer transfer window.

But he moved from Lyon to Barca instead, and they have maintained their interest.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Dutchman is asking Barcelona to terminate his contract so he can move to the Allianz Stadium.

The Catalans will allow him, but the report says they want him to make important financial concessions.

Juve FC Says

Depay will give us attacking depth, and Max Allegri knows why he has been keen to land the former Manchester United flop.

We can trust the gaffer to use him in the best possible way if he makes the move to the Allianz Stadium.

It would be interesting to see if Barca will finally end his contract and allow him to move to Juve.