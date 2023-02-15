Barcelona wants to sign experienced Juventus star

Barcelona is interested in a move for Juventus attacker Angel di Maria as he could leave Turin in the summer.

The Catalans were among Juve’s competitors for his signature at the end of last season, but the Bianconeri won the race.

However, they haven’t given up and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they still hold an interest in the player and could move for the former PSG man in the summer.

Di Maria signed only a one-year deal and hasn’t penned an extension yet, amidst Juve’s financial troubles, which is a good sign for his other suitors.

Juve FC Says

We risk losing Di Maria after this season, especially if we need him to take a pay cut to sign an extension to his current agreement.

The World Cup winner isn’t getting any younger, but it is clear that he might get an offer better than ours by the end of this term, which could make him leave Turin.

Reports have also linked several attacking talents to Juve and we still have more than enough time to scout for a replacement to add to our squad.

An ideal player that will come in as his replacement should be good enough and much younger than Di Maria.