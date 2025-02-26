Dusan Vlahovic is one of the players that Juventus expects to leave their squad at the end of this season. The Bianconeri have some excellent players in their ranks, and they are determined to keep hold of the best of them. However, there are others who will likely depart, and one player who seems to be on his way out is Vlahovic.

The striker’s contract expires at the end of next season, and Juventus is eager to sell him if he does not agree to an extension. In order to secure a new deal, Vlahovic would need to accept a pay cut, something the club has insisted upon. However, the Serbian forward does not seem open to that idea at the moment, putting his future at Juventus in doubt.

Adding to Vlahovic’s challenges, Juventus recently signed Randal Kolo Muani, the Frenchman who has been in outstanding form this season. His excellent performances have made it increasingly difficult for Vlahovic to secure a regular starting spot, which further complicates the situation for the Serbian striker.

Several clubs are likely to show interest in signing Vlahovic, but Barcelona is emerging as one of the favourites to land him. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Catalan club is keen to sign the striker, and Juventus is reportedly prepared to sell for around 30 million euros at the end of the current season. This would give Vlahovic the opportunity to move to a new club, should he not sign an extension with Juventus.

If Vlahovic does not agree to a new contract, it seems inevitable that he will leave at the end of the season. Juventus will need to find a new home for the striker, and with Barcelona’s interest, Vlahovic’s future could soon be decided. For Juventus, the focus will shift to replacing him if he does depart, but until then, the club will continue to monitor his situation closely.