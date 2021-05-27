Barcelona wants to spoil Juventus plans for Premier League star

Juventus has long held an interest in Arsenal right-back, Hector Bellerin and they will hope to sign him this summer.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from the Barcelona youth team in 2011 and has delivered fine performances in the last decade.

He is now set to leave them with several reports claiming that he wants a new challenge after ten years with the Gunners.

This development has offered Juve the chance to sign him, but they are not the only team interested in his signature.

Barcelona has been eyeing a return for him for some years now and this could be the perfect time for them to get their man.

It seemed that they had abandoned their chase for him as they expected to have Emerson Royal on their books this season.

However, Don Balon via Calciomercato is reporting that the Catalans are back in the race for his signature.

Their return means Juve faces a serious battle on their hands if they are serious about convincing him to move to Italy instead.

Juve will add new players to their squad this summer and a new right-back will be top of their list.

They have converted Juan Cuadrado to one and he has done well in that position so far, but Bellerin might offer more certainty in that position.