Barcelona weighing up a move for Juventus fringe player

Barcelona has taken their search for a new defender to Juventus where they are now targeting a move for Merih Demiral.

The Turkish defender is one of the important players in his national team, but he has struggled for regular playing time at Juventus.

In Turin, he faces competition from the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci for a starting place.

This has made it difficult for him to get regular playing time and he might only get that by leaving the Bianconeri.

Barcelona is rebuilding their squad ahead of next season when they hope to successfully challenge for the La Liga title.

They have landed some fine players including Eric Garcia from Manchester City, but Todofichajes says they are targeting more players and Demiral is one of their targets.

The report says the Catalans have doubts over the ability of Gerard Pique and they want to sell Samuel Umtiti.

These uncertainties have forced them back into the transfer market for another defender and they consider Demiral to be one who can deliver for them.

The Turk’s current deal expires in 2024 and this puts Juve in a good negotiating position.

However, the report adds that the Bianconeri isn’t looking for more than 30m euros if any team wants to sign him.