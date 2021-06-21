Barcelona will compete with Juventus for German international

Robin Gosens delivered one of the best performances of Euro 2020 when Germany beat Portugal.

The Atalanta full-back scored a goal and provided two assists as the Germans battled hard to beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s nation 4-2.

Gosens’ fine performance in that game has increased the appetite to have him among European clubs.

Juventus has been targeting a move for him before now, but Sport1 via Football Italia says Barcelona has become interested in a move for him.

The report says the Catalans have also been watching him and his fine performance against Portugal has increased their desire to have him in their squad.

Atalanta is open to selling and they have plans to allow him to leave for around 35m-40m euros.

Juve has only Alex Sandro as their senior left-back and they might bolster that part of their squad in this transfer window.

Gosens is one of the best in Serie A and he has been with La Dea since 2017, so he understands the competition.

The report says Barca has already spoken to his representatives about a possible transfer and they are hopeful of adding him to their squad this summer.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing him.