Juventus may face competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of signing Mario Hermoso during the upcoming summer transfer window. The defender has been allowing his contract to run down at Atletico Madrid, and Juventus is closely monitoring his situation.

Given Juventus’s limited financial strength, they are targeting free agents in the upcoming transfer window, and Hermoso is among their desired acquisitions. The La Liga defender’s versatility, with proficiency as a left-back and left centre-back, aligns well with Juventus’s system.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Barcelona also holds an interest in Hermoso and is prepared to sign him as a free agent. This presents a challenge for Juventus, as Hermoso may be inclined to stay in Spain if Barcelona presents a compelling offer.

Despite the competition, Juventus remains a top club in Europe and could be an attractive option for Hermoso if he decides to leave La Liga. The Bianconeri have the opportunity to make a persuasive case for the defender to join their ranks.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso is a fine defender, so Barcelona’s interest in his signature should not surprise us because the defender is a fine La Liga player.

However, we must focus on our efforts to convince him to take a risk and move to Turin.