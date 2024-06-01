Juventus remains interested in Kalvin Phillips, who appears poised to depart England.

The Bianconeri had sought to secure his signature in January when they were in need of a midfielder, but Phillips was struggling for playing time at Manchester City.

Opting instead for a loan move to West Ham, it proved to be a challenging stint for the England midfielder.

As he prepares to return to City this summer, it’s clear he needs to find a new club, as he doesn’t feature in the plans at the Etihad.

Juventus is keen on bringing him to Italy; however, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Barcelona is also vying for his services.

With the Catalans under new management, and Hansi Flick showing interest in Phillips, a move to La Liga seems plausible.

Both Juventus and Barcelona are esteemed clubs, and it’s anticipated that they’ll engage in a battle to sway Phillips to join their ranks. It remains to be seen which club will emerge victorious in this pursuit.

Juve FC Says

Phillips has struggled to perform well since his transfer to Manchester City, and he shouldn’t be of interest to us.

We need players who are at the top of their game and not those who are struggling for game time at their present club.