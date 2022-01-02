Barcelona will now compete for Vlahovic with Juventus

Juventus has one new competitor in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic, as a new report claims Barcelona has turned their attention to buying the Serbian.

The Catalans had wanted Erling Haaland, but Todofichajes says the Norwegian has no interest in joining them.

They have now turned their attention to other targets, and Vlahovic has become their most important.

The Serbian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time now and they would likely try to sign him in the summer.

At the end of this campaign, he would have just a season left on his current deal and the report says Juve and Barca will battle for his signature, among other suitors.

Juve FC Says

The competition to sign Vlahovic is getting serious and we need to ensure we don’t lose out.

Fiorentina would ideally not want to sell their top man to Juve, but money can change that.

If the striker decides he wants to remain in Serie A, Juve would most certainly sign him.

However, if he is open to playing in other competitions, then we would have more work to do in convincing him to make the move to the Allianz Stadium.