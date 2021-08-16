Barcelona willing to swap one of their forwards for Juventus youngster

Barcelona has become interested in Dejan Kulusevski despite its ongoing financial crisis.

The Catalans have lost Lionel Messi because they cannot foot the bill of his high wages.

Losing him means they will now have to rely on other players at the club, but his contribution to their successes over the years makes it tough for just one player to replace him.

They are looking at keeping the likes of Ousmane Dembele on their books as well, but the Frenchman isn’t keen on staying.

He has a year left on his current deal at the club and they want him to extend his stay.

He hasn’t responded positively to their contract offers so far and Barca is now looking to offload him for some value.

Reports in Spain via Tuttomercatoweb claim they want to do business with Juventus.

They are interested in Kulusevski and want to offer Dembele to the Bianconeri in a swap deal for the Swede.

Both clubs swapped Miralem Pjanic for Arthur in the last summer transfer window and Barca wants a similar deal for the second summer running.

However, the report claims that Juve is unwilling to allow Kulusevski to leave now and they gave the Spaniards a firm no.