Barcelona’s debt is laid bare and they owe Juventus too, see how much

Barcelona is one of the top European teams that have seen their finances hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spaniards have been struggling to sign new players since the last transfer window, and they have asked their squad to take pay cuts to cushion the financial effect of this time.

Yet they are still in some kind of financial trouble, and they have revealed the amount of money that they owe.

The Blaugrana have revealed that they are €1,173m in debt, €9m of that is owed to Juventus, according to Football Espana.

Out of their debt portfolio, €730m is due to be paid in the short term, while €266m is to be paid by June.

Barcelona and Juventus have done business over the transfer of players in the last season, with Matheus Pereira and Miralem Pjanic joining them from the Bianconeri.

Alejandro Marques moved the other way when Pereira joined the Catalans, while Juventus landed Arthur in the deal that took Pjanic to the Spanish side.

Football Italia says Barcelona has to pay Juventus €9m before the end of the financial year, that translates to €4.8m for Pjanic and €4.7 for Pereira.

While Arthur has been in fine form for Juve, Pjanic is yet to get off the mark in the Spanish side.