Juventus has been in the market to sign a new left-back that will replace Alex Sandro in the long term.

The Brazilian defender has a year left on his current deal at the Allianz Stadium, but his performances have been dropping in recent seasons, and Juve will sign a replacement as soon as they can.

One player that been on their radar is Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico, and the Argentinian is very likely to leave the Dutchmen in this transfer window.

He has a deal that expires at the end of this campaign, and he was very close to joining Barcelona.

The Catalans have now been offered the chance to sign Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso.

If they accept that, they will free Juve to bring Tagliafico to Serie A, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The report claims because his contract is running down, Ajax will accept a fee of just 4m euros.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has been in poor form, and Luca Pellegrini has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium in this transfer window.

This means we could be left without a left-back or just one that Max Allegri trusts if we don’t sign a new one.

At 29, Tagliafico is very experienced, and he should give our current options a good fight if they remain at the club.