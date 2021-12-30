Barcleona keen to take Juventus man back to Spain

Alvaro Morata hasn’t been in top form this season and his long-term future might not be at Juventus.

Max Allegri trusts the Spaniard, but he is not repaying the faith shown in him and the Bianconeri might not redeem his loan deal at the end of this season.

The former Chelsea striker still has a contract with Atletico Madrid, but he is not in the plans of Diego Simeone.

It could have been an issue, but a new report gives him some assurances that he would not be clubless next season.

AS via Tuttomercatoweb says Barcelona has an interest in him and Xavi Hernandez has already spoken to the Spain international, asking about his situation at Juve.

The Catalans hope to add him to their squad in the summer and could discount his transfer fee from the money Atleti will pay them for the permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann.

Juve FC Says

Morata has more to offer Juve and the second half of this campaign would be an important one for him.

The striker has been very inconsistent so far and that has contributed to Juve’s poor goal-scoring record this season.

If he hits top form in the second half, the Bianconeri could decide to sign him permanently, otherwise, he might be a Barca player next season.