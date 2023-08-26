Bari is edging closer to finalising an agreement with Juventus for the acquisition of Gianluca Frabotta.

Defender Frabotta, whom Juventus is eager to offload, had spent the previous season on loan at Frosinone, contributing to their successful promotion to the top-tier league.

Given that Frosinone did not pursue a permanent transfer for Frabotta, Juventus is tasked with finding a new destination for the player.

Juventus boasts an extensive roster of talents spread across Serie A and Serie B, and Bari has expressed interest in securing the services of Frabotta for the current season.

According to information from Tuttomercatoweb, Bari envisions Frabotta as a valuable asset capable of contributing to their campaign for promotion to Italy’s elite football league. Consequently, they are eager to have him join their squad.

While Frabotta did have an opportunity to feature in Juventus’ senior team, it appears unlikely that he will have a future appearance for the club. As he becomes the subject of another potential Serie B stint, Juventus is seemingly supportive of facilitating the transfer to Bari, aligning with their interests

Juve FC Says

Frabotta has no role to play at the Allianz Stadium, and keeping him at the club does not make much sense.

We need to work with Bari to help them seal the deal for his signature and offload one more deadwood.