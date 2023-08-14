Bari has joined the ranks of clubs expressing interest in signing a young player from Juventus, with their sights set on Gianluca Frabotta.

Having spent the previous season on loan at Frosinone, where he contributed to their promotion to Serie A, Frabotta’s loan spell has concluded, and Frosinone has not signalled any intention to make his stay permanent.

As a result, Frabotta is once again in the position of needing to secure a new club, with a priority to find a destination where he can secure regular playing time.

Juventus is amenable to either a permanent transfer or a temporary solution for Frabotta, as it’s evident that he doesn’t feature in their immediate plans.

Bari appears poised to take advantage of this situation, aiming to add Frabotta to their squad by negotiating a transfer fee. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Bari views Frabotta as a player who can contribute to their aspirations for success in the upcoming season, much like he did during his time at Frosinone.

Juve FC Says

Frabotta is one of our unwanted players and we need to make it as easy as possible for Bari to sign him, especially if the defender is open to the transfer.

We have no reason to keep him in the squad beyond this campaign, so this is our chance to allow him to leave, even if it is just for ten months.