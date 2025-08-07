Alessandro Sersanti remains a standout performer for Juventus Next Gen, yet his future could lie away from the club this summer. Despite being a key figure in the development squad, the midfielder has not moved any closer to securing a place in the Juventus first team.

Although the Bianconeri regard him as a promising talent, the competition in midfield is intense, with more experienced players currently ahead of him in the pecking order. As a result, regular first-team football at Juventus remains unlikely in the short term.

Loan Move Considered Essential for Development

Juventus are reportedly aware that Sersanti must continue playing consistently to maintain his development trajectory. A loan move is viewed as the most suitable next step, and interest in his services has already begun to surface.

One of the clubs monitoring his situation is Bari, who see the 23-year-old as a key target in their plans to strengthen the squad. The Serie B side believes his addition would enhance their midfield options and contribute to a more competitive campaign.

Sersanti is also said to be open to the move, as it would allow him to gain further experience at senior level and continue building his professional credentials. A temporary switch would present the opportunity for regular minutes, which are vital at this stage of his career.

Transfer Developments Still Pending

However, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Bari’s summer transfer activity has yet to fully take shape. The club have not made significant additions to their squad thus far, which has slowed the progress of a potential deal for the Juventus midfielder.

With the window still open, the situation could evolve in the coming weeks, but for now, Sersanti will need to remain patient. Juventus are understood to be open to a loan, and the player is eager to continue his development in a more competitive senior environment.

A move to Bari, if finalised, could provide the platform Sersanti needs to showcase his ability at a higher level and potentially position himself for future consideration at Juventus.