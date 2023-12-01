Enzo Barrenechea is having a good time on loan at Frosinone and the midfielder has been tipped to return to Juventus in January.

The Bianconeri need new midfielders after losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli from their original squad.

The Bianconeri have been in superb form even without replacing both players, but they may have to do so in January to avoid burnout in the second half of the season.

Money is tight at the club and they are looking to sign players on loan in January.

However, they may bring back Barrenechea from his loan spell at Frosinone, as he has been in superb form there.

But the midfielder is not letting rumours about his future affect him and insists he is only focused on playing for Frosinone now.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I don’t know and I don’t even care what they say out there, my mind is here and I have a loan contract until in June”.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea has been doing well at Frosinone, which is exactly what we hoped for when we sent him out on loan to the newly promoted side.

Bringing him back in January could affect his momentum and we should allow him to finish the term there.