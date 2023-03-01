Barrenechea thrilled with dream debut, reveals teammates advice

On Tuesday night, Enzo Barrenechea made his full Juventus debut in what turned out to be a thrilling Derby della Mole.

In the absence of the suspended Manuel Locatelli, the young Argentine got the nod ahead of his older and more experienced compatriot Leandro Paredes.

Thankfully, the 21-year-old made the most of the opportunity, displaying maturity and character while operating as a defensive midfielder.

The Juventus Next Gen starlet played for more than an hour before leaving his spot on the pitch for the returning Paul Pogba.

After the match, the Argentine described his first team debut as a dream while admitting that it even took him by surprise.

It is a day that I will remember for the rest of my life because it is my debut in Serie A, it is something I had always dreamed of,” said Barrenechea in his post-match interview on JTV via JuventusNews24.

“I had already made my debut in the Champions League, but playing in Serie A is also an achievement.

“It’s a derby, everyone knows what it means in this city and how it is lived. I wasn’t able to experience the Primavera, so playing it in the first team is awesome.

“The truth is that I did not expect it. I thank the coach and the staff for their trust. It was a great chance that I tried to make the most of and stay focused. I’m glad we won.”

The young midfielder revealed the advice he received from his teammates who told him to maintain his serenity and approach it as another Next Gen match.

“They told me to stay calm, to play like in Next Gen. In the beginning, I was a little nervous but during the game, I became more relaxed.”