Enzo Barrenechea spent this season on loan at Frosinone, where he was involved in some of their best performances.

He was a mainstay in their midfield as they unsuccessfully fought to remain in the Italian top flight.

Two other Juventus youngsters were with him on loan at Frosinone, but he stood out as one of the best players on the team.

Juve was impressed with his performance and could give him some chances to play next term.

He debuted under Max Allegri and will have to prove he is good enough when Juve changes managers soon. Thiago Motta is tipped to replace Allegri.

The men in black and white have several young midfielders, but Barrenechea has proven to be a hit on loan at Frosinone. One of his youth team coaches back in Argentina is confident he can contribute to Juventus’ success next term.

Ivan Quadrini spoke to Tuttojuve, and when asked if he thinks the midfielder can become an important player for Juventus next term, he said:

“Yes, of course, without a shadow of a doubt. He has grown and is worthy of such an important club.”

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea has done well on loan at Frosinone, and we can be sure that he has what it takes to perform well for our team.

However, he will have to fight for his place under our next manager.