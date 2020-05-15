Barzagli: ‘A family choice’

Andrea Barzagli says leaving Juventus was a ‘lifestyle choice…choosing one family over another.’

The 39-year-old left Maurizio Sarri’s training staff yesterday and shared an Instagram post explaining his decision.

“I have decided to make a lifestyle choice,” he wrote

“It was a choice made with the heart! That doesn’t mean it wasn’t tough. I felt the need to enjoy my family more, who supported and accompanied my professional choices in silence for all these years.

“I chose to prioritise, today, one family over another, Juventus, who I will always be eternally grateful to. But this was the right choice for me to make.

“My thoughts go to those who showed me the utmost respect and total support, both professional and personal. The President, the coach, Fabio and Pavel. Figures who contributed to my growth and with discretion and friendship walked alongside me.

“There are so many I have to say THANK YOU to. Teammates, fans, professionals who work every day to make Juventus what it is! I can sum it all up in one gigantic phrase: #finoallafine (until the end) forza Juventus! Always yours, Andrea!”