Andrea Barzagli has commented on the calls for Alessandro Del Piero to return to Juventus in a non-playing capacity.

Del Piero, a beloved former Juventus star, has been suggested by fans to join the club’s board or take up a role in the management when the current board was first established. Fans admire him for his contributions during his playing days and feel he could serve as a bridge between the current players and the board.

However, Barzagli says that there are processes to be followed for such an appointment to take place. The appointment of former players, like Pavel Nedved in the past, can be part of a structured and considered approach to the club’s leadership. Barzagli suggests that Del Piero’s potential return should align with the established processes within the club’s hierarchy.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m always of the opinion that it’s always nice to have players who have been flags and icons within the club.

“At the same time, I believe there is a path to follow and it’s not all a given. Everyone wants Del Piero in the club: it’s normal, but if he were to go through his growth process. I notice that he is a symbol of the club when I go abroad: Juventus and Del Piero. He would be fine with us, but there is a path to be taken.”

Juve FC Says

As much as we love Del Piero and want him to return, we must allow the club’s leaders to do their job and trust their decisions.