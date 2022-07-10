Barzagli compares Juventus and Inter Milan’s transfer business

Juventus and Inter Milan are two of Italy’s main football rivals, and they will battle it out for domestic trophies this season.

In the last campaign, Inter had the upperhand in their head-to-head encounters, beating the Bianconeri to win Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

Max Allegri will not want a repeat of that, and Juve has added Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their squad this summer.

Inter also knows they must keep strengthening the group, and they have added Romelu Lukaku to it.

The Belgium striker helped them to win the Scudetto in the 2020/2021 campaign, and his return is a major boost to their chances of winning it again.

However, ex-Juve man, Andrea Barzagli, believes his former club has done the better piece of business.

He said, as quoted by Tutto Sport: “They move Pogba and Di Maria more because they are two. Lukaku has shown that he can make a difference in Serie A, but the two Juventus signings bring that personality and quality that was lacking a little. Pogba and Di Maria will make Juventus great again”

This Serie A season would be very competitive, and Inter Milan is not the only club we should keep an eye on.

The likes of AC Milan, Napoli and Lazio will also enter the campaign determined to ensure they win as many matches as they possibly can.

The team with the best players and the better squad depth has a greater chance of winning more games.