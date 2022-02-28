Barzagli discusses Juventus chances of winning the league title

Former Juventus star, Andrea Barzagli, has discussed the Bianconeri’s chances of winning the league title this season.

Juve is coming late to the party after making a poor start to the campaign.

Max Allegri’s men have since bolstered their squad with Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

They have also offloaded flops like Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Aaron Ramsey.

Are these changes enough to help them win the league title this season?

Barzagli believes with 7 points separating them from the top and 11 games to go, there is still something to hope for.

He considers the form of the clubs above the Bianconeri and believes they could somehow still fight their way back inside the title race.

The ex-defender said via Calciomercato: “It is normal that he can believe even if 7 points are a lot with 11 matches from the end. Those in front, however, are not going that strong and Juve have an excellent schedule. But then again, 7 points are a lot and I imagine that at least one team will be able to make 8-9 wins out of 11 games. So let’s see, it will certainly be a good season finale.”

Juve FC Says

This is one of the most open title races we have ever witnessed. Even with just 11 matches to go, no one can predict where the title would land by the end of this season.

This means Juve still has an outside chance to win and what a triumph that would be.

However, the most important thing now is for us to focus on winning one match at a time and finishing this season inside the top four.