Andrea Barzagli believes that Juventus sent a strong message to Inter Milan with their victory against AS Roma in Serie A at the weekend.

Despite not beginning the season as strongly equipped as Inter, Juventus has emerged as a formidable challenger for the league title, showcasing their status as one of the top clubs in Europe this season.

Contrary to initial expectations, Max Allegri’s team has defied the odds to remain in the title race and could potentially secure the championship in the summer if Inter continues to experience setbacks.

Understanding the importance of defeating Roma to stay close to the top of the standings, Juventus achieved the desired result. Barzagli views this victory as more than just three points—a statement that resonates with Inter Milan about Juventus’s serious contention for the league title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Bianconeri’s journey is excellent, this year shows exponential growth, the environment has been brought back together, at the Stadium there is energy, the fans are behind this team. Juventus has grown, you can see it in the embrace at the end of the match, giving a very important signal to Inter.”

Juve FC Says

The win against Roma was an important result for us as a team and our players did well to end the year with victory.

We have had a good first half of the season and hopefully, we will win more games in 2024.