Barzagli on De Ligt and Kulusevski: “They will reconsider their words”

Matthijs de Ligt and Dejan Kulusevski have many things in common. For instance, former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici identified them as the future of the club.

Nonetheless, they both made premature exits without fulfilling their initial promise. The striker was reunited with Paratici at Tottenham in January, while the defender left towards Bayern Munich last summer.

Furthermore, neither has apparently regretted his departure in Turin. On the contrary, the Dutchman and the Swedish star have both expressed their happiness at their current accommodations, while aiming digs towards the Bianconeri’s physical preparations.

The two former Juventus players revealed that their respective current clubs run more intense training sessions, suggesting that Max Allegri’s side is lagging behind when it comes to work ethic.

However, Juventus legend Andrea Barzagli feels that the two players’ statements were needless as well as ill-advised.

The retired defender feels that de Ligt and Kulusevski would have done better to avoid such statements, and expects them to further mature it in the coming years.

“They are all young boys. I would have done without talking,” said Barzagli in an interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“Unfortunately in football, especially on the part of the players, we tend to blame others, we never look inside and say that we could gave more.

“Instead of speaking badly, I would have avoided such statements. In a few years they will reconsider their words.”