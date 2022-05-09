Barzagli predicts the winner of the Coppa Italia final

Former Juventus defender, Andrea Barzagli has predicted the winning team for this season’s Coppa Italia

The Bianconeri will meet Inter Milan in the final of this season’s competition, and they are keen to ensure that they end the campaign with a trophy.

Inter is now the dominant club in Italy, and they have already beaten Juve to win the Super Cup.

The Nerazzurri are playing a great type of football, and it brings results to them.

Juve has not beaten Inter in this campaign, and this match is another chance to put things right.

Barzagli admits the game would be tough and predicts via Calciomercato: “Wednesday’s match comes at the end of the championship, it also depends on the energies of the players.

“There has already been the Supercoppa match, where Inter won, so it’s another trophy that can be important for Juve, but at the the same time is important for Inter, also for the rest of the season.

“In a straight match, the one who makes the least mistakes, who has the right opportunity and also has the strength to play certain finals, knowing how to manage them, wins.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter in this game is very important on so many levels. We need to show everyone that we are now prepared to take the league crown from them next season.

It would also ensure that we continue our run of always ending the season with at least one trophy.