Barzagli reveals the secret behind his successful partnership with Bonucci and Chiellini

Between 2011 and 2017, Juventus possessed the consensus best defensive unit in football, with Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli marshalling the backline, and of course the legendary Gianluigi Buffon in goal.

The three defenders became collectively known as BBC. This trio was the solid foundation that allowed the Bianconeri to launch the longest winning dynasty in Italian football history, as well as reaching two Champions League finals.

In 2017, Bonucci left towards Milan which effectively ended the collaboration. Even though he returned a year later, Barzagli was already on his last legs in 2018/19, and three center backs rarely played side-by-side during that campaign.

The former Wolfsburg defender retired in 2019, but he remains close to his former teammates and an avid Bianconeri supporter.

In a recent interview, Barzagli only had words of praise for Chiellini, who could be about to leave Turin at the end of the season. He also explains the secret behind the great success of the BBC defense.

“Giorgio gave me so much. Beyond the relationship we had on the pitch, even in the locker room, he is always a very balanced and a professional person,” said the 2006 World Cup winner in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“He immediately gives you a sense of belonging to the Juventus world. And by looking at him, you understand what that winning team is all about: the value of the people always comes before the value of the player. He immediately gave you confidence.

“He surely is one of the great defenders in the history of the club, and one of the greatest in terms of appearances and impact.

“On football pitches, in matches and in training session, arguments often ensue, even if it always ends there. But on the other hand, in eight years we (BBC defense) have almost never exchanged ugly words. If one was wrong, nothing happened, there was mutual understanding and trust between us.”