Barzagli won’t join Allegri’s staff – here’s his next career path

Between 2011 and 2019, Andrea Barzagli was a part of the infamous BBC trio (alongside Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini) who were widely considered to be the best defensive unit in the sport.

The three players led Juventus and the Italian national team, and were inseparable – except for the 2017/18 campaign, when Bonucci decided to join Milan.

As for Barzagli, he remained loyal to the Old Lady until his retirement two years ago, and had been contemplating his next career move.

Shortly after hanging his boots, the former defender became a part of Maurizio Sarri’s coaching staff at Juventus, but he ended up leaving his role in the middle of the campaign.

Whilst the 40-year-old was expected to try his luck in coaching once again following the return of his old manager, Massimiliano Allegri, it seems that he decided to take a different career path.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, the former Palermo center back won’t join the new coaching staff in Turin, but will instead become a TV pundit.

The 2006 World Cup winner is expected to join DAZN who will be displaying Serie A matches next season, following the footsteps of his former teammates, Alessandro Del Piero and Sami Khedira, who are currently working for ESPN.

One can hardly blame the man for opting to embark on a less stressful career path in comparison with the crazy world of coaching.

Barzagli made 281 appearances during his time at Juventus, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process.