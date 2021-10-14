Bastoni names ex-Juve man as the toughest striker he ever faced

Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni has surprisingly named Gonzalo Higuain as the toughest striker he has faced, while the Argentinian was at Juventus.

The 22-year-old has defended against Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A, but he doesn’t see either as tough compared to Higuain.

The Argentine striker moved from Napoli to Juventus in 2016 and played for the Bianconeri until 2020, although he had loan stints at Milan and Chelsea.

He scored 66 goals in 149 games for the Bianconeri before leaving for Inter Miami last year.

Bastoni was speaking on several things around his career, including those that inspire him and his appreciation for Antonio Conte, who had helped him to reach this far.

He admits that facing Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic is not an easy task, but says Higuain has caused him the most problems among the opposing strikers he has faced.

When asked if Ronaldo or Ibra were his toughest opponents ever, he said as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s not a walk in the park against either of them, but Gonzalo Higuain at Juventus is the one who caused me the most problems.”

Higuain is still playing for Inter Miami. He helped Juve to win three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia.