Riccardo Calafiori is one of the finest young defenders in Serie A and has caught the attention of Juventus.

He is one of the players Thiago Motta has developed at Bologna, and he is expected to make the leap to a bigger club in the coming seasons.

Juventus has been impressed by Calafiori’s performances this season and wants to add him to their squad in the summer.

They are aware that he will be expensive to sign, but there’s also a possibility that he might leave Serie A entirely.

According to a report on Football Italia, Calafiori is now being tracked by Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, who have just won the Bundesliga.

Alonso will remain with the club for one more season, and Bayer Leverkusen is prepared to provide him with full support to strengthen his squad.

Calafiori is one of his targets, given his outstanding form in Serie A.

Juventus now faces a tougher challenge in convincing Calafiori to join them instead of Leverkusen, as the German club is an enticing option for young professionals.

Juve FC Says

Leverkusen’s interest shows Calafiori is truly a player we should do our best to add to our group.