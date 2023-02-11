Bayer Leverkusen is now competing with Juventus for Grimaldo

Juventus wants Alex Grimaldo to replace Alex Sandro as their left-back from next season and has been working on a deal for the Spaniard for some time now.

The Bianconeri do not have plenty of cash, so signing him on a free transfer is an investment that makes sense to them.

However, they are not the only club eyeing the Benfica man and a new report has named a suitor they should worry about.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri must worry about the interest of Bayer Leverkusen in the defender.

The German side has just joined the race and is hopeful they could tempt him to swap Portugal for Germany instead of Turin.

Juve FC Says

When a player is approaching the free agency market, no one can be too confident about signing them because these individuals can have a lot of clubs trying to win their hearts.

Grimaldo is an accomplished full-back and knows this is his best chance to join a top club, even though Benfica wants him to stay.

If we have identified him as the ideal replacement for Sandro, now is the best time for us to start working on the transfer.

However, we also have Luca Pellegrini out on loan alongside Andrea Cambiaso, who could replace Sandro.