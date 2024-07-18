Bayer Leverkusen is looking to beat PSG to sign Dean Huijsen from Juventus this summer.

The youngster is considered one of the best teenagers in European football and did well during his loan spell at AS Roma last season.

The defender has been in fantastic form since joining the Juve youth system, and the club expects a lot from him.

He is one of the Juventus players who has met expectations at the club so far, and the Bianconeri are eager for him to stay and prove his worth.

However, there is still no guarantee that he will become an important first-team member under Thiago Motta next season, so he could leave the club this summer.

For weeks, his main suitor has been PSG, and the Ligue 1 club hopes to seal a deal for his signature as soon as possible.

Juve is happy to allow him to join for a good fee, and now a new team has entered the race to sign him.

A report on Football Italia claims Bayer Leverkusen also likes Huijsen, and the Bundesliga club will compete against PSG for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is one of the finest youngsters we have groomed, and it is great that clubs want to sign him. A good offer should make us sell and reinvest the fees.