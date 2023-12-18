It appears that Dusan Vlahovic is likely playing his last season at Juventus, and the Serbian striker aims to make the most of it. The more goals he scores for the Bianconeri, the easier it will be for the club to secure a significant transfer fee for him in the summer.

Juventus is reportedly hoping for Vlahovic’s departure as it would provide them with substantial funds to strengthen other areas of their squad. In anticipation of Vlahovic leaving, the club has identified Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen as his potential replacement, according to Tuttojuve.

Boniface, a Nigerian striker, has been enjoying a successful debut season in Germany and has been tipped to lead Bayer Leverkusen to the league title. Juventus is reportedly impressed by his physicality and technical ability, believing that he could be a suitable replacement for Vlahovic and contribute effectively to the team.

Juve FC Says

Boniface has been in fine form for Bayer and the Nigerian seems more lethal than all our strikers.

He is adept at playing on either wing and through the middle, which is impressive and should make him very valuable to our team.

But we must find a buyer willing to pay a good fee for Vlahovic before we can add someone to our team as his replacement.