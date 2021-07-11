chiesa italy
Bayern boss admits interest in Juve’s Federico Chiesa but ‘very high pricetage’

July 11, 2021 - 11:31 pm

Federico Chiesa has rightly earned plenty of praise for his performances at Euro 2020 and for his season with Juventus, and it is no shock to hear Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann admit an interest in him.

The 23 year-old started the competition on the bench, with Roberto Mancini opting to stick with his tried and tested front trio of Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile, but Chiesa didn’t waste his opportunities when they came.

Federico got his first start in the third match of the group stages, when the team had already cemented themselves into the next round with two wins over Turkey and Switzerland, and the winger picked up the UEFA Star of the Match award for his troubles.

Chiesa returned to the bench for the next match, but after coming off the bench with the scores tied against Austria, he once again showed his amazing ability and attitude to cause all kinds of problems, as well as clinching that all-important winning goal to send us through. He has started every match since.

His performances haven’t only impressed his international manager however, as reports emerged to link Bayern Munich with a move for his signature, which led to the Old Lady to release their own information ruling out an exit for their young star, and Nagelsmann has now admitted his interest in Chiesa, whilst also admitting that a deal is unlikely due to our price-tag.

The fact that we are yet to make Chiesa’s move permanent yet also tells me that there is no chance of the former Fiorentina star leaving any time soon, and I cannot wait to see more from our star going into the new campaign.

Patrick

    Reply martinn July 11, 2021 at 11:44 pm

    this rumour that satarted this is absolute nonsense. Chiesa stays, there`s no way we can get another of his quaslity.

    Reply martinn July 11, 2021 at 11:48 pm

    and he`s unsellable.

