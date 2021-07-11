Bayern boss admits interest in Juve’s Federico Chiesa but ‘very high pricetage’

Federico Chiesa has rightly earned plenty of praise for his performances at Euro 2020 and for his season with Juventus, and it is no shock to hear Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann admit an interest in him.

The 23 year-old started the competition on the bench, with Roberto Mancini opting to stick with his tried and tested front trio of Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile, but Chiesa didn’t waste his opportunities when they came.

Federico got his first start in the third match of the group stages, when the team had already cemented themselves into the next round with two wins over Turkey and Switzerland, and the winger picked up the UEFA Star of the Match award for his troubles.

Chiesa returned to the bench for the next match, but after coming off the bench with the scores tied against Austria, he once again showed his amazing ability and attitude to cause all kinds of problems, as well as clinching that all-important winning goal to send us through. He has started every match since.

His performances haven’t only impressed his international manager however, as reports emerged to link Bayern Munich with a move for his signature, which led to the Old Lady to release their own information ruling out an exit for their young star, and Nagelsmann has now admitted his interest in Chiesa, whilst also admitting that a deal is unlikely due to our price-tag.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann confirms to Bild: “Chiesa is a great player, I think he's extraordinary. He's very fast with very good dribbling and finishing… but he also has a very, very high pricetag”. 🇮🇹 Federico Chiesa is NOT leaving Juventus this summer. Untouchable. https://t.co/xZktszQDho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2021

The fact that we are yet to make Chiesa’s move permanent yet also tells me that there is no chance of the former Fiorentina star leaving any time soon, and I cannot wait to see more from our star going into the new campaign.

