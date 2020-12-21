Bayern CEO all but confirms that Juventus target is leaving the club

Juventus have been linked with a move for David Alaba after it emerged that he might be leaving Bayern Munich for free in the summer.

Although Bayern Munich withdrew their contract offer, there was always the chance of him changing his mind and staying with them.

However, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to the German press recently, and he admitted that the defender was given until October to accept their offer or not and he didn’t accept it.

He admitted that he can start talking to other teams next month and said that he wasn’t sure the club will revisit the issue of offering him a new deal.

He said via Calciomercato: “We did everything possible to reach an agreement with Alaba. We have had several interlocutions, but we wanted an answer from him by the end of October. It didn’t happen and I don’t know if we will resume negotiating. What I want to clarify is that our offer perfectly reflected the appreciation we have towards him, but he did not accept it. I don’t know the rumors. From 1 January he is free to negotiate with whomever he wants.”

Alaba has won two Champions Leagues and several Bundesliga titles while with Bayern and he might help Juve end their wait to become European champions once again.

He is also very versatile and has shifted from left-back to playing at centre-back recently.