Juventus has emerged as a potential destination for Leon Goretzka in recent weeks as the midfielder considers departing Bayern Munich.

Despite being a pivotal figure for Bayern, Goretzka has encountered difficulties this season and appears eager for a change of scenery.

Numerous reports suggest that he would be open to joining Juventus if the club demonstrates genuine interest in securing his signature.

With the impending departure of Thomas Tuchel from Bayern Munich in the summer, there is significant uncertainty surrounding the future of the club’s players. Juventus aims to capitalise on this uncertainty by pursuing Goretzka.

The Bianconeri have been closely monitoring Goretzka, viewing him as the type of player they aspire to recruit. Should negotiations progress, Goretzka could potentially become a key addition to Juventus’ squad.

However, Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl has now spoken about the midfielder and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I appreciate him very much, also for his physique and his style. Consequently, Leon is an important part of Bayern.

“The planning of the squad will be done with the new coach. The fact that Leon is a player of the German national team and can play and has played an important role in Bayern is true.”

Goretzka will likely decide on his future shortly and might be eager for a new challenge, having won several trophies at Bayern.