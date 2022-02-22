Bayern enter the race for Bremer, but Juventus have a card to play

Since the start of the campaign, Gleison Bremer has proven to be one of the main revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The Brazilian has been cementing his status with every new performance, and the latest being his commanding display at the Derby della Mole.

The 24-year-old completely shut down the threat of Dusan Vlahovic in an almost perfect display of defensive masterclass.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Bayern Munich have now entered the race for Bremer’s signature, and will thus compete against the big Serie A boys – including Inter, Milan and of course Juventus.

The source claims that the Bavarians need to find a replacement for Niklas Sule who will join Borussia Dortmund as a free agent next season.

Moreover, the Bundesliga champions are yet to be convinced by the performances of their summer signing Dayot Upamecano.

However, a report from Sportmediaset (via TuttoJuve) claims that Juventus have an ace up their sleeve.

We’re talking about Rolando Mandragora, who is currently on loan from at Torino until the end of the season.

The Italian has established himself as a key player in the middle of the park for the Granata, and occasionally wore the captain’s armband.

Therefore, offering Mandragora’s services could allow the Old Lady to get a discount on Bremer who is currently valued at around 40 million euros.