Bayern have zero chance of signing ‘untouchable’ Juventus star despite reports

Bayern Munich have been linked with a move to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, but Fabrizio Romano insists that he is considered ‘untouchable’ in Turin.

The Italian may have started off the Euro 2020 tournament on the bench, but he has earned his way into Roberto Mancini’s first-team plans with some important performances(and important goals) to earn his name in the starting line-up in recent games.

Juve fans must have been a little shocked to find their young star being frozen out for his country after his impressive debut campaign for the Old Lady, but they will not have been surprised by what he has had to offer since getting his chance, and he now looks set to start in the final of the competition on Sunday.

His performances haven’t just caught the eye of the Italy boss however, with Bayern Munich claimed to now be in the hunt for his signature, but Juventus have absolutely no intention of selling according to ‘In the know’ journalist Fabrizio Romano.

There’s no chance for FC Bayern to sign Federico Chiesa this summer despite rumours. He’s considered untouchable – Juventus are not selling him. 🇮🇹❌ #Bayern Chiesa will be one of the key players in Massimiliano Allegri’s project at Juventus. #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2021

The winger is currently halfway through a two-year loan deal from Fiorentina, with full expectation that we will be triggering our option to buy in the coming 12 months, although there was an obligation to buy also included in the agreement.

Is Chiesa the club’s most important player to the direction of the club for the present and future?

Patrick