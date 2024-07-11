Federico Chiesa remains at a crossroads as he considers leaving Juventus or signing a new deal.

The attacker has a contract offer on the table from the Bianconeri but had previously not wanted to accept it unless the terms were improved.

Juve offered him an extension with the same salary he makes now, but Chiesa believes he is worth more.

The attacker was hopeful he would perform well at Euro 2024 and demonstrate why he deserves a higher salary, but his Euros campaign was a disappointment.

He is now expected to make a decision on his future soon, and Juve is preparing for his potential departure.

The Bianconeri expect him to leave, and Tuttojuve claims he has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Chiesa needs to decide on his future quickly because the Bianconeri cannot allow him to leave as a free agent next summer, and they also need to find a replacement for him before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa struggled under Max Allegri and did poorly at Euro 2024, so he has to accept our offer or find a new home quickly.

He might not find a club that will pay him much better than we have offered him, so there is a good chance he will extend his contract.